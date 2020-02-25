ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Feb. 25, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
Tracking a winter storm today, tonight, tomorrow
Brandon Roux: We will all see our wintry mix turn to snow late, late afternoon and into this evening. A winter storm watch is in effect all day Wednesday for all of Metro Detroit as the snow stacks up all day. We will see some moderate to heavy snow at times, with 3-6 inches of snow through the day, with temps in the upper 20s to low 30s, and hazardous travel conditions as a result of that snow.
Pence in town
Vice President Pence is visiting Michigan today for ‘Keep American Great’ event. The vice president will be giving a speech around 5 p.m. at the Detroit Marriott on Big Beaver Road in Troy.
Duggan State of the City
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says he will outline new plans to make sure Detroiters are benefiting from the city’s redevelopment. Watch it live on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.
More Local News Headlines
- 5th student expected to face judge in Warren De La Salle football hazing case
- Lane closures begin next week on M-39, US-12 in Dearborn for major bridge repairs
- Search for Metro Detroit serial murder suspect comes to violent end: What we know
- Romulus Community Schools superintendent to be placed on paid administrative leave after alleged use of profane language
- Student dies after being found unresponsive in swimming pool at Detroit’s Mumford High School
National and International Headlines
- Weinstein case could influence other sex crime prosecutions
- Bryant fans from near and far find closure at LA memorial
- Democrats unload on Sanders in likely debate preview
Sports Headlines
- Pipe dream Detroit Tigers roster that could compete for World Series in 2022
- Steve Yzerman after deadline deals: ‘We’re trying to rebuild the team’
