ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Feb. 25, 2020

Brandon Roux: We will all see our wintry mix turn to snow late, late afternoon and into this evening. A winter storm watch is in effect all day Wednesday for all of Metro Detroit as the snow stacks up all day. We will see some moderate to heavy snow at times, with 3-6 inches of snow through the day, with temps in the upper 20s to low 30s, and hazardous travel conditions as a result of that snow.

Vice President Pence is visiting Michigan today for ‘Keep American Great’ event. The vice president will be giving a speech around 5 p.m. at the Detroit Marriott on Big Beaver Road in Troy.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says he will outline new plans to make sure Detroiters are benefiting from the city’s redevelopment. Watch it live on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.