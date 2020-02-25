Metro Detroit weather: Rain and snow arriving, developing tonight

DETROIT – Welcome to Monday night, Motown!

Rain and snow showers are arriving and developing. As roads become wetter and sloppier, precipitation remains light and becomes more scattered Tuesday. By Tuesday night, it will be colder with a better chance of widespread snow. Snowy conditions persist Wednesday and early Thursday.

Monday night will have scattered rain and snow, and it will be colder. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s. Any snow accumulation will be light by this point and will be coupled with some melting. That said, snow accumulations will be from a trace south of Detroit to an inch well north of Detroit. The Motor City may get a half inch or less of snow by daybreak Tuesday.

Tuesday will have more scattered rain and snow. Streets and sidewalks will be more wet than snowy as the precipitation will be widely scattered with melting during the day. Highs will be near 40 degrees.

Colder air begins to take hold Tuesday night and Wednesday. Snow will be falling from the sky more so than rain, and it becomes more persistent. Nighttime lows will be near freezing, and Wednesday afternoon temps will be in the mid-30s.

When all is said and done, by the end of Wednesday night, and with the snowiest period occurring sooner rather than later, there will be a wide variation of final snowfall totals.

South of 8 Mile, including the city of Detroit, 1-3 inches of new snow accumulation is possible. North of 8 Mile and in Livingston and western Washtenaw county, 3-6 inches of new snowfall is possible.

Sunshine slowly returns Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Daytime temps will be in the middle and upper 20s each day, and each nighttime low will be in the middle and upper teens. Wind chills will be near zero degrees frequently.

Sunday will be sunny with highs returning to the 30s -- a bit more seasonable.

