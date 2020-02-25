36ºF

Local News

Missing 70-year-old Sterling Heights man found dead in Detroit

John Williams found on east side

Tim Pamplin

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

DETROIT – A Sterling Heights man who was reported missing Feb. 14 was found dead Monday in Detroit.

John Williams’ body was found in his van by his wife Beverly’s brother near Chalmers Street and Chelsea Avenue on the city’s east side. The couple owns several rental properties in the area.

Police said it appears Williams died of natural causes. The medical examiner will perform an exam.

John Williams.
John Williams. (Sterling Heights Police Department)

