Pontiac schools seek bond approval for much-needed upgrades

PONTIAC, Mich. – Pontiac school officials are asking voters a $147 million question and hoping for a renewal of a bond to update aging buildings and bring the schools into the 21st Century.

There are 4,013 students in the School District of the City of Pontiac. Teachers say there are failing buildings and a lack of technology. They said there is a correlation to students who aren’t doing as well as those in neighboring districts.

The district is on an island, surrounded by suburbs that have funded their schools through bonds and millage. But since 1996, Pontiac schools haven’t received any directed funding from bonds, which means while neighboring districts are updating their schools and bringing in technology, Pontiac schools lag behind.

In March, two issues on the ballot could result in change: a sinking fund and an additional millage. By passing both Pontiac school ballot initiatives, a house worth $50,000 would pay $4 less per year in taxes, and that saving would translate into generating $146 million to update the schools.

Students who already love their learning said they would appreciate the upgrade in their learning environment.

You can watch Paula Tutman’s full story in the video posted above.