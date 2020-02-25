36ºF

School district in Pontiac hoping for renewal of $147 million bond

Primary election taking place Tuesday, Mar. 10

Paula Tutman, Reporter

Tags: News, Paula Tutman, Pontiac, Oakland County, School, Education, Pontiac School District, Bond, Bond Renewal, Pontiac Schools

PONTIAC, Mich. – The Pontiac School District is asking voters a $147 million question.

The school district is hoping for a renewal of a school bond to update aging buildings and bring its schools into the 21st century.

All school funding initiatives will be on the ballot during the primary election which is on Tuesday, Mar. 10.

Local 4′s Paula Tutman digs into where the money will go and how much homeowners will pay.

