VIDEO: Detroit police seek woman who knocked down pole, fled scene
Woman was driving Suburban
DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for a woman who knocked a pole down with her vehicle and fled the scene earlier this month.
Police said the woman backed into a light pole in the 1000 block of Warren Avenue on Feb. 11. She then drove away.
The incident was captured on camera because the location is a Project Green Light partner.
Watch the video below.
The woman is black with a light complexion. Police said she is in her 20s. She was wearing a gray mid-length jacket, gray sweatpants, and black and pink gym shoes.
She was driving a tan Chevrolet Suburban.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th precinct at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
