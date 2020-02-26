All eyes on Detroit neighborhood after Mayor Duggan’s State of the City address

DETROIT – All eyes are on a Detroit neighborhood after Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan’s State of the City address.

Duggan held it up as a success story and thanked pastor Arric Wilkerson for making a difference.

Wilkerson is with Up from the World Ministry. He has built a neighborhood and an emerging movement from what was once near shambles.

A neighborhood that was overgrown, run down and dilapidated now contains family homes with young people and children after some work.

