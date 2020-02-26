32ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

32ºF

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Feb. 26, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Tags: Morning Briefing, News, Newsstand, Local, Detroit News, Michigan News, Headlines, Top Stories, Morning News, Detroit, Michigan

Snow update

Paul Gross: Following a late-night/early morning break, another round of snow will increase across the area by mid-morning, with another two to three inches likely today. The one exception is downwind of Lake Huron, where the open waters will enhance the snow somewhat and perhaps tack on another inch or so, although this will NOT be a classic lake effect snow storm. Here’s the full forecast.

If you have not already, and somehow don’t know by now if your school is closed, check the list here.

Search continues for missing 16-year-old Detroit boy

Jaden K. Davis, 16, has been missing since Saturday, according to Detroit police. He was last seen by his mother at 10 a.m. in the 20200 block of Stratford Road. Police said he left the area after a verbal dispute with his mother and has not returned.

Lack of sleep warning

Sleep helps your body repair itself and recover from the strains of the day. Routinely shortchanging your sleep short circuits that system. Studies find lack of sleep raises the risk of heart disease, heart attack and stroke. Here’s the report from Dr. Frank McGeorge.

More Local News Headlines

National and International Headlines

Sports Headlines

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: