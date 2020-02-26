Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan focuses on equity, blight removal in 2020 State of the City

DETROIT – Mayor Mike Duggan took the stage at Flex-N-Gate on Detroit’s east side for his State of the City address on Tuesday night.

The buzzword of the night was equity and the mayor spoke for an hour with no teleprompter. He laid out accomplishments and what he wants next, which is mainly more money for blight removal. He made another pitch for a blight bond.

“I wanted to be here today because what we have is a profound change,” Duggan said.

Flex-N-Gate is what the administration views as the first domino to fall to bring automotive jobs back to Detroit. Also, more than 50 percent of its workers came from Detroit.

“Detroiters get a real chance at our business success,” Duggan said.

Duggan highlighted seven key areas where the administration is focusing on equity issues. He also took victory laps, especially in the overhaul of no fault auto insurance. Duggan pushed until Lansing got it done. He’s doing eight town halls throughout the city to help Detroiters maximize their savings.

“I will never lose sight of the fact I was not elected by the people who left. I was elected by the people who stayed,” Duggan said.

Duggan spent his final minutes pushing for more blight removal in the form of a blight bond. It was denied at city council last year and faces an uncertain future now.