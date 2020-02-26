Family: Missing Detroit 16-year-old located and ‘safe’
DETROIT – Jaden K. Davis, 16, had been missing since Saturday, according to Detroit police.
He was last seen by his mother at 10 a.m. in the 20200 block of Stratford Road. Police said he left the area after a verbal dispute with his mother and has not returned.
Jaden’s mother had been posting updates on Twitter. At about 10:30 a.m., she posted saying Jaden had been located and is safe:
Prayers answered. Thank you so much to everybody who cared enough to help my family over the last few days. He is safe, and we are working on next steps to get him the help he needs. ❤️🙏🏾 https://t.co/y6Kjs6KLs4 pic.twitter.com/h1D9LPtGeZ— Angela (@TheKitchenista) February 26, 2020
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.