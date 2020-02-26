32ºF

Family: Missing Detroit 16-year-old located and ‘safe’

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Jaden Davis. (Detroit police)

DETROIT – Jaden K. Davis, 16, had been missing since Saturday, according to Detroit police.

He was last seen by his mother at 10 a.m. in the 20200 block of Stratford Road. Police said he left the area after a verbal dispute with his mother and has not returned.

Jaden’s mother had been posting updates on Twitter. At about 10:30 a.m., she posted saying Jaden had been located and is safe:

