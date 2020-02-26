Police believe Troy, Eastpointe armed robberies might be connected

TROY, Mich. – Police believe a man captured on surveillance cameras might be connected to armed robberies in Troy and Eastpointe.

The photo was released Wednesday by Troy police, and they believe the man in it might be connected to multiple crimes.

One robbery happened Feb. 17 at a Family Dollar store in Eastpointe. The other incident was Thursday at the Shoe Carnival on John R Road in Troy.

Investigators hope someone can identify the man before he strikes again. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Troy police at 248-524-3443, Eastpointe police at 586-445-5100 ext. 1 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

Eastpionte robbery

Eastpointe police said this man robbed a Family Dollar store on Feb. 17, 2020. (WDIV)

During the Eastpointe robbery, police said a man entered the store at 18040 Nine Mile Road at 9:15 a.m. He told the cashier he had a gun and kept his hand in his pocket as he demanded cash, police said.

When the cashier handed the man money, he fled in an unknown direction.

Troy robbery

A man suspected of robbing a Shoe Carnival in Troy on Feb. 20, 2020. (WDIV)

The Troy incident happened at 7:47 p.m. Thursday at the Shoe Carnival store at 360 John R Road in Troy, according to authorities.

The man waited for all other customers to leave the store before approaching the counter, officials said. He tried to buy two pairs of shoes and a pair of socks, police said.

When an employee opened the cash register to complete the sale, the man told her he had a gun and told her to give him all the money in the register, according to officials.

Police said the man had his hand inside the pocket of his hooded sweatshirt, indicating there was a gun.

Officials said the man reached into the cash register and took an unknown amount of cash. He told the employee to walk toward the back of the store, and as she did, he fled in an unknown direction, authorities said.

He was gone before officers arrived at the scene.