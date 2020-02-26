Shelby Township police search for missing 55-year-old woman

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Shelby Township police are searching for a 55-year-old woman who was reported missing this week.

Donna Berels was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when she left her home in the area of 21 Mile and Schoenherr roads, according to officials.

Police said she left in a gray Buick LaCrosse.

Family members said they haven’t heard from Berels and are concerned for her safety.

She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has blue eyes, police said.

Anyone who has seen Berels is asked to call Shelby Township police at 586-731-2121, extension 3.