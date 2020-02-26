Troy police search for man who robbed Shoe Carnival

TROY, Mich. – Troy police are searching for a man who stole money from the cash register of a Shoe Carnival store.

The incident happened at 7:47 p.m. Thursday at the Shoe Carnival store at 360 John R Road in Troy, according to authorities.

The man waited for all other customers to leave the store before approaching the counter, officials said. He tried to buy two pairs of shoes and a pair of socks, police said.

When an employee opened the cash register to complete the sale, the man told her he had a gun and told her to give him all the money in the register, according to officials.

Police said the man had his hand inside the pocket of his hooded sweatshirt, indicating there was a gun.

Officials said the man reached into the cash register and took an unknown amount of cash. He told the employee to walk toward the back of the store, and as she did, he fled in an unknown direction, authorities said.

He was gone before officers arrived at the scene.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Troy police at 248-524-3443.