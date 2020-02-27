Could amount of absentee ballots in Michigan have an impact on when results are reported?

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – Since everyone in Michigan is now allowed to vote with an absentee ballot local clerks are seeing an avalanche of new requests this year.

The system isn’t really designed to deal with that many absentee ballots and it could have an impact on when the results are reported on March 10.

In Roseville, for example, 4,225 absentee ballots were sent out and so far 2,381 have been received by the clerk. This is happening across the state of Michigan.

“We have seen a 75 percent increase in applications for absentee ballots. So far, clerks this year have sent out 776,000 absentee ballots to Michigan voters across the state,” Communications director for the Secretary of State Jake Rollow said.

Clerks offices in Michigan are already overrun with a massive workload and it’s putting a burden on them.

“It will undoubtedly create challenges for the state of Michigan to release results from the election in the sort of quick turnaround time that people have come to expect,” Rollow said.

If you have voted absentee and the candidate you voted for has dropped out of the race you have through Monday to spoil your ballot and re-vote.

