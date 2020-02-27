Thieves in Dearborn Heights try to steal car in middle of snowstorm

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Car thieves were out in the middle of a snowstorm on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Dearborn Heights police shared a video of the incident on social media. It shows how thieves targeted a vehicle near the area of Warren and Fenton streets around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday morning.

One of the suspects is seen using some sort of device to pop out the driver’s side window. Police believe once the suspect got into the vehicle he broke the gear shift.

A second suspect who was sitting in a Chevy Trailblazer parked down the street with the headlights off came to the aid of the first suspect. He pushed the car while it was being guided by the man inside.

While the newly stolen car sat in the street the second suspect ran back to the Trailblazer.

It only took about two minutes for them to get away with the vehicle.

Police were able to recover the vehicle, but the suspects are still at large.

