Published: February 27, 2020, 11:03 am Updated: February 27, 2020, 11:35 am

UTICA, Mich. – Police are looking for a man accused of stealing a lobster and $300 worth of liquor from a store.

According to authorities, the theft happened Feb. 19, just after 4 p.m.

Police did not release further details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Utica Police Department at 586-731-2345.