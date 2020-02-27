Would you eat a 3D printed steak? Spanish company aims to change the meat landscape

Meat-free vegan burgers are already a well-established meal, but a new food-tech start up says its vegan “steak” can not only fool taste buds into thinking you are eating beef, but also offer a more sustainable food supply system.

Novameat says their method of 3-D printing plant-based proteins can produce a vegan meal with the texture and appearance of real beef steak. Described as a “nespresso for meat substitutes," the novel 3-D printer uses syringes filled with plant-based ingredients that form a fibrous meat-like structure when extruded, line by line, to build up the shape the chef wants.

Printing a steak at the Culinary School of Barcelona took around 20 minutes but was worth the waiting according to students eager to try the finished product.

The company says its mission is to create an alternative to what it calls the current problem of ‘unsustainable and inefficient industrial livestock production’ and feed the planet’s growing population while better managing our planet’s natural resources.

“The global population is growing. We will be around 10 billion by 2050 and meat consumption is growing globally. So we really need a solution and we need to provide alternatives to meat," says Guiseppe Scionti the founder of Novameat.

Scionti says he expects the first commercial version of his food printer will be bought by restaurants as a novelty, but hopes to produce a version for home-use as well.

He hopes to have the final version of the Novameat plant-based steak available at a top restaurant before the end of 2020.