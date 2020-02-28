Detroit police ask for help finding missing 27-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are looking for a missing 27-year-old woman.

Kiyana Alexander was last seen Thursday at 10 a.m. at her home in the 19000 block of West Warren in Detroit. She hasn’t been seen or heard from since then.

Her father is concerned for her well being due to her mental condition, according to police.

Police describe Alexander as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. She has a dark complexion, black eyes and long black straight hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat, gray or black jogging pants and wheat colored Timberlands.

Anyone with information should contact Detroit Police Department’s 6th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.