Is a person with coronavirus contagious before they feel sick?

DETROIT – There’s a lot of information and misinformation out there about the coronavirus, so Local 4 is letting viewers submit questions so we can find verified answers.

How long is a person contagious before symptoms?

Local 4 received a this question from a viewer: “Is it true that a person with the coronavirus is contagious two weeks before they feel sick?”

The answer: potentially.

A paper published Feb. 21 in the Journal of the American Medical Association described a situation in which a 20-year-old woman in China is thought to have spread the virus to five family members before she felt ill or even tested positive for COVID-19.

That situation raises the possibility that the virus might be transmissible long before the illness is apparent. But it might change with better investigation. Dr. Frank McGeorge will monitor the information and keep viewers updated.