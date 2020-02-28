Parking enforcement officer struck by hit-and-run driver in Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – A Royal Oak parking enforcement officer was struck by a vehicle at S. Main St. and E. Fifth St. around 4:57 p.m. Thursday, according to police.

The parking enforcement officer was crossing in the crosswalk on Main Street when a red Sedan traveling northbound on Main St. failed to yield and struck him.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a red, four-door Sedan driven by a white woman in her thirties. The woman driver stopped briefly and then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The Parking Enforcement Officer suffered a fractured leg from the incident. Detectives are speaking with witnesses who observed the incident, as well as checking video

footage at businesses in the area to get more information.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-246-3456.