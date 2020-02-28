Woman, man accused of embezzling from Eastpointe church, credit union where they worked, police say

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Eastpointe police are searching for a woman and a man in separate embezzlement cases involving a church and a credit union.

Karly Uram, 36, is accused of stealing more than $5,500 from Saint Peter’s Church while she was working there, according to police. She has recently lived in Eastpointe and Harper Woods.

Jerwrel Tolbert, 20, of Eastpointe, is accused of stealing more than $2,000 from the Eastpointe Community Credit Union while he was working there, police said.

Uram and Tolbert are each facing a felony charge of embezzlement of $1,000 to $20,000, officials said.

Both have declined to turn themselves in, Eastpointe police said. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Eastpointe Police Department at 586-445-5100.

Karly Uram (WDIV)