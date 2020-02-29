ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Feb. 29, 2020
Why we need Leap Years
On Saturday, we’ll be celebrating Leap Day, which comes around every four years. So what’s the deal with Leap Days and Leap Years?
I-75 closure in Oakland County this weekend marks unofficial start of construction chaos
I-75 is set to close again this weekend in Oakland County, marking the unofficial start of construction chaos for another summer.
How Michigan schools are handling coronavirus outbreak
Schools around the state of Michigan have been forced to take action to protect students from the threat of the coronavirus. Wayne State University and Michigan State University are among the colleges taking action.
Joe Coulombe, founder of popular Trader Joe’s markets, dies
Joe Coulombe, the founder of grocery chain giant, Trader Joe’s died Friday. He was 89.
Metro Detroit weather forecast: Are you ready for the big warm-up?
Are you ready for the big warm-up? There will be plenty of sun Saturday. Temperatures become less frigid Sunday with highs in the middle 40s.
More Local News Headlines
- Michigan schools taking measures to prepare for possible spread of coronavirus
- Oakland County’s first recreational marijuana shop to open next month
- Number of complaints against former University of Michigan doctor accused of sexual abuse reach 100
- Detroit police: 16-year-old mother, infant daughter missing after CPS hearing
- Hear from the parents of three Warren De La Salle football players charged in hazing case
- Serial murder suspect Kenyel Brown dies days after shooting himself, sources say
National and International Headlines
- States to get test kits as White House amps up virus effort
- Key questions heading into South Carolina Democratic primary
- Biden hopes South Carolina win could help on Super Tuesday
- Oregon has 1st coronavirus case: elementary school employee
- Many Venezuelans struggle to put food on the table in crisis
- Outbreak starts to look more like worldwide economic crisis
Sports Headlines
- What Detroit Lions fans should watch for at the NFL Combine
- Barry, not Bernie: Garth Brooks fans mistake Lions ‘Sanders’ jersey for political statement
