ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Feb. 29, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Why we need Leap Years

On Saturday, we’ll be celebrating Leap Day, which comes around every four years. So what’s the deal with Leap Days and Leap Years?

I-75 closure in Oakland County this weekend marks unofficial start of construction chaos

I-75 is set to close again this weekend in Oakland County, marking the unofficial start of construction chaos for another summer.

How Michigan schools are handling coronavirus outbreak

Schools around the state of Michigan have been forced to take action to protect students from the threat of the coronavirus. Wayne State University and Michigan State University are among the colleges taking action.

Joe Coulombe, founder of popular Trader Joe’s markets, dies

Joe Coulombe, the founder of grocery chain giant, Trader Joe’s died Friday. He was 89.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Are you ready for the big warm-up?

Are you ready for the big warm-up? There will be plenty of sun Saturday. Temperatures become less frigid Sunday with highs in the middle 40s.

