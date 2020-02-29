Detroit police: 16-year-old mother, infant daughter missing after CPS hearing

DETROIT – Shomarie Germany, 16, and her 6-month-old daughter Khylie have been missing since 3:55 p.m. on Friday, according to police.

Police said earlier Friday Shomarie Germany went to a Child Protective Services hearing and was ordered to return to Indiana where she lives with her mother.

When they returned to a house they were staying at in the 2000 block of Collingwood, Shomarie Germany left the location with her daughter. Police believe they left with Shomarie Germany’s male companion and were in an unknown white vehicle.

Shomarie Germany is described by police as a “16-year-old black female” who is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information should contact Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.