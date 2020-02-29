Metro Detroit weather forecast: Are you ready for the big warm-up?

DETROIT – The forecast for this weekend and moving forward remains stable, and appears to be playing out as expected.

Skies have already cleared for some of us in the western half of the area, and clouds over the eastern half will gradually degrade through the day. Most of us should finish this Saturday with a ton of sun. Today begins our big temperature rebound, with highs reaching the low to mid 30s (1 degree Celsius). West wind at 10 to 15 mph will be noticeable this afternoon, but not nearly as windy as what we’ve experienced over the past two days.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:09 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 6:23 p.m.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy Saturday night…no weather issues for our date night plans. Lows near 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius). West wind becoming south at 4 to 7 mph.

Mostly sunny Sunday morning, then clouds increase during the afternoon. Highs soar into the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius) as south winds increase to 10 to 15 mph.

Becoming cloudy Sunday night with some showers possible later at night. Mild lows near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

A Mild Week Ahead

Showers are likely on Monday, with highs in the middle to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius).

The next little weather system barely misses us on Tuesday, so I think we’ll remain dry, with highs in the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius).

We have another close call with a little weather system on Wednesday. Right now, let’s call it mostly cloudy with just a small shower chance. Highs in the middle to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Thursday…the next system holds off until Thursday night. Highs in the middle to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius).

Thursday night rain showers should end by first thing Friday morning. Becoming windy and colder on Friday, with highs in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

Next Weekend

Right now, next weekend looks dry and mild with some sunshine! Highs Saturday in the middle 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius), and highs Sunday in the middle 50s (12 degrees Celsius)!

Big Reminder

Next weekend we go back onto Daylight Saving Time. We’ll set our clocks ahead one hour next Saturday night Mar. 7 before going to bed, and we’ll lose an hour of sleep. However, we’ll also shift an hour of daylight from the morning to the evening so, starting next Sunday, sunset will jump to 7:30 p.m. Enjoy that extra hour of evening daylight!