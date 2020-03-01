23ºF

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Mar. 1, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

First coronavirus test at Michigan lab comes back negative

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services received and tested an Oakland County resident for the coronavirus. The test yielded negative results. MDHHS will be conducting tests on the virus instead of sending samples to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in order to get faster results.

Better late than never? There’s still time to make a plan, get to the polls -- even at the last minute

You can still have an impact and do your civic duty, even if you don’t feel like you have the time. Here’s a comprehensive guide to voting in upcoming elections.

Biden hopes South Carolina win boosts him on Super Tuesday

Joe Biden scored a thundering victory in South Carolina’s Democratic primary on the strength of African American support, a decisive win that could force moderate rivals out of the race and blunt the rise of progressive leader Bernie Sanders.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Warming trend for the week begins Sunday

Sunday marks the start of a warming trend for the week. Milder than average days are ahead with plenty of sunshine today.

