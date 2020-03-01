ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Mar. 1, 2020
First coronavirus test at Michigan lab comes back negative
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services received and tested an Oakland County resident for the coronavirus. The test yielded negative results. MDHHS will be conducting tests on the virus instead of sending samples to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in order to get faster results.
Better late than never? There’s still time to make a plan, get to the polls -- even at the last minute
You can still have an impact and do your civic duty, even if you don’t feel like you have the time. Here’s a comprehensive guide to voting in upcoming elections.
Biden hopes South Carolina win boosts him on Super Tuesday
Joe Biden scored a thundering victory in South Carolina’s Democratic primary on the strength of African American support, a decisive win that could force moderate rivals out of the race and blunt the rise of progressive leader Bernie Sanders.
Metro Detroit weather forecast: Warming trend for the week begins Sunday
Sunday marks the start of a warming trend for the week. Milder than average days are ahead with plenty of sunshine today.
More Local News Headlines
- Video captures school bus hit 5-year-old girl in Shelby Township
- Lyn St. James to race at 2020 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix
- Detroit police seek missing 27-year-old man last seen in July or August
- Detroit police seek missing 50-year-old woman with depression
- I-75 closure in Oakland County this weekend marks unofficial start of construction chaos
National and International Headlines
- Wash. state sees 1st virus death in US, declares emergency
- `Let’s go home': Afghan war vets torn on US-Taliban deal
- Coughing pope cancels participating in Lenten retreat
- Iran raises death toll to 54 from new coronavirus
- Attacks on Indian reporters highlight growing intolerance
Sports Headlines
