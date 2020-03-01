Detroit Police Department launches $500,000 advertising blitz as part of latest recruiting program

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department has launched a $500,000 advertising blitz for its latest recruiting campaign as the department seeks to add 400 new officers to the city’s police force.

The department’s campaign features two video ads, 30 seconds and 40 seconds long. First assistant chief Lashinda Stair tells The Detroit News that applications are up 35% since the ad campaign bean in late January.

James Craig says starting pay was $29,000 annually when became police chief in 2013. Mayor Mike Duggan noted that starting salaries has since increased to $40,000 and will jump to $42,000 in July.