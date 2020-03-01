Detroit police seek missing 27-year-old man last seen in July or August

DETROIT – Police are looking for Joseph Russell, a 27-year-old man last seen by his mother in July or August of 2019.

According to authorities, Russell’s mother said he typically hangs around Downtown Detroit.

Russell is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds. Police said he’s in good physical condition but has a mental condition.

Anyone who has seen Joseph Russell or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.