27ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

27ºF

Local News

Detroit police seek missing 27-year-old man last seen in July or August

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Missing in Michigan, Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Joseph Russell
Joseph Russell
Joseph Russell (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are looking for Joseph Russell, a 27-year-old man last seen by his mother in July or August of 2019.

According to authorities, Russell’s mother said he typically hangs around Downtown Detroit.

Russell is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds. Police said he’s in good physical condition but has a mental condition.

Anyone who has seen Joseph Russell or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: