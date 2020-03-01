First coronavirus test at Michigan lab comes back negative

DETROIT – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services received and tested an Oakland County resident for the coronavirus Thursday.

The test yielded negative results.

“I am pleased that the process for testing at our state laboratory is working well, and that we were able to get this result within hours,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “While the current risk to the general public in the U.S. is low, we expect to see more cases, including cases where we are uncertain of the source of their infection."

The first documented case of the coronavirus killing an American on U.S. soil was reported Saturday.

A vaccine isn’t expected to be completed for at least another year.

Michigan is preparing for the possibility of the coronavirus making its way to the state. An Emergency Operations Center in Lansing went into action Friday morning at the request of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

