Michigan woman convicted of burying mother’s body in yard and embezzling money from church sentenced

LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman convicted of burying her mother’s body in the yard of a southwestern Michigan home and embezzling money from a church has been sentenced to three years of probation.

Forty-six-year-old Marcia Lutz had pleaded guilty to concealing the death of an individual and embezzlement. The Battle Creek Enquirer reports she was sentenced Friday to probation and ordered to pay restitution and fines.

The body of 74-year-old Phyllis Lutz was found last year buried in a hole outside a Leroy Township home. Police believe she had died of natural causes. Marcia Lutz had also embezzled money from a church where she had worked as treasurer.