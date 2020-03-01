Taylor woman who struck MSP patrol car then fled scene arrested after failing sobriety test
Woman being held at Detroit Detention Center
DETROIT – A Taylor woman who struck a Michigan State Police patrol car Sunday around 3:50 a.m. on southbound M-10 near W. Chicago Street then fled the scene was arrested and detained shorty afterward.
According to MSP, officers in the patrol car where responding to a crash in the area when the 22-year-old Taylor woman struck the vehicle and fled the scene.
She was driving a 2008 Mazda and stopped only a short distance from the crash. The woman was suspected of impaired driving and failed a sobriety test. She was detained at the Detroit Detention Center after being given a breath test.
Troopers in a patrol car were in the right lane providing a traffic screen to protect the crash scene when their patrol car was struck by the driver of a 2008 Mazda. The 22 year old female driver from Taylor fled the scene and was stopped a short distance from the crash. pic.twitter.com/UQsdwF1T1q— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) March 1, 2020
