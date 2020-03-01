Taylor woman who struck MSP patrol car then fled scene arrested after failing sobriety test

DETROIT – A Taylor woman who struck a Michigan State Police patrol car Sunday around 3:50 a.m. on southbound M-10 near W. Chicago Street then fled the scene was arrested and detained shorty afterward.

According to MSP, officers in the patrol car where responding to a crash in the area when the 22-year-old Taylor woman struck the vehicle and fled the scene.

She was driving a 2008 Mazda and stopped only a short distance from the crash. The woman was suspected of impaired driving and failed a sobriety test. She was detained at the Detroit Detention Center after being given a breath test.