Video captures school bus hit 5-year-old girl in Shelby Township

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Dramatic surveillance video captured the moment a school bus hit a 5-year-old girl as her Macomb County family watched in horror.

The child’s mother was waiting on the porch to their home near the intersection of 21 Mile and Schoenherr roads.

When the girl was hit, everyone in the neighborhood ran to help. The terrified mother fell in the snow trying to get to her daughter.

Angie Chatfield was with her 6-year-old sister Friday when it happened.

“It was incredibly scary,” Chatfield said. “I couldn’t imagine if I was her mom. It’s incredibly scary, terrifying.”

Miraculously, the 5-year-old girl wasn’t injured.

Chatfield’s father was notified that the bus would be about 20 minutes late.

“I hope [the driver] didn’t try to rush, cut corners, to get kids home earlier,” Erik Chatfield said.

The Utica Community Schools District said student safety is its top priority and have launched an investigation into the collision.

A representative with the district said the bus driver doesn’t typically drive that route and that emergency services were called immediately.

The bus driver has been placed on paid administrative leave.