Woman critically injured after being struck by truck in hit-and run Detroit crash

Victim hit by either an Escalade or Yukon with heavy damage to the front

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

DETROIT – A 30-year-old woman was critically injured Saturday around 1 a.m. after a hit-and-run crash in the area of W. McNichols Road and Stahelin Avenue, police say.

The driver who injured the victim was in either an Escalade or Yukon that was heavily damaged in the front. Police are still investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

