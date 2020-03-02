ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- March 2, 2020

Let’s get the important stuff out of the way first: Today, McDonald’s restaurants nationwide will be giving away free Egg McMuffin sandwiches as part of National Egg McMuffin Day.

It’s feeling like spring around Metro Detroit this week -- and we’re not complaining. Starting today, and lasting for at least the next week or so (and maybe longer), we’ll be enjoying above average temperatures and not that much rain.

Changes on two major freeways start today. Most of the impact will be along I-75 and will last into Autumn. There’s also closures on the Southfield Freeway -- six bridges need repairs, leaving only one northbound and southbound lane open at Michigan Avenue.

Starting in mid-March, households will begin receiving official Census Bureau mail with detailed information on how to respond to the 2020 Census. Once the invitation arrives, you should respond for your home in one of three ways: online, by phone, or by mail. When you respond to the census, you’ll tell the Census Bureau where you live as of April 1, 2020. Read more here.