ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- March 2, 2020

McDonald’s giving away free Egg McMuffins
Let’s get the important stuff out of the way first: Today, McDonald’s restaurants nationwide will be giving away free Egg McMuffin sandwiches as part of National Egg McMuffin Day.
Spring is here ... kind of
It’s feeling like spring around Metro Detroit this week -- and we’re not complaining. Starting today, and lasting for at least the next week or so (and maybe longer), we’ll be enjoying above average temperatures and not that much rain.
I-75 and Southfield Freeway construction begins today
Changes on two major freeways start today. Most of the impact will be along I-75 and will last into Autumn. There’s also closures on the Southfield Freeway -- six bridges need repairs, leaving only one northbound and southbound lane open at Michigan Avenue.
Busting 5 myths about the 2020 Census
Starting in mid-March, households will begin receiving official Census Bureau mail with detailed information on how to respond to the 2020 Census. Once the invitation arrives, you should respond for your home in one of three ways: online, by phone, or by mail. When you respond to the census, you’ll tell the Census Bureau where you live as of April 1, 2020. Read more here.
- First coronavirus test at Michigan lab comes back negative
- Lawrence Tech University suspends travel due to coronavirus concerns
- Man to walk across Michigan to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital
- Video captures school bus hit 5-year-old girl in Shelby Township
- 4YI -- Did wolverines ever live in Michigan?
- Authorities announce 2nd coronavirus death in US
- Buttigieg ends historic presidential campaign, urges unity
