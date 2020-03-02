Construction season -- More I-75 and Southfield Freeway construction begins Monday

HAZEL PARK, Mich. – Changes on two major freeways start Monday.

Most of the impact will be along I-75 and will last into Autumn.

RELATED: MDOT already warning drivers about how bad I-75 traffic will be in Oakland County this summer

There’s also closures on the Southfield Freeway -- Six bridges need repairs, leaving only one northbound and southbound lane will be open at Michigan Avenue.

It isn’t expected to affect Monday morning rush hour, but after that commute, the nearly $13 million project is expected to effect 150,000 drivers every day.

I-75 will be down to two lanes from 8 Mile Road to Adams Road, which is longer than last year’s construction. In addition to numerous ramp closures, the biggest headache will be the northbound I-75 ramp to westbound I-696, which is expected to be closed until November.

You can see ClickOnDetroit’s full traffic map here.

MORE: Road Construction Updates