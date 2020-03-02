Detroit police search for suspects in robbery at home on Chalmers Street
Police are asking for public assistance in finding two suspects
DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for two suspects wanted in connection to a Feb. 24 breaking and entering a home in the 400 block of Chalmers Street.
At about 7:20 p.m., two male suspects broke into an unoccupied house through the front window. Police said they stole a furnace, stove and refrigerator. They escaped the location in an unknown vehicle.
One suspect is described as a black man in his 30s, medium build and medium complexion. Police said he was last seen wearing a black ski mask, blue one-piece Carhartt with mud all over it and a glove on his left hand.
The other suspect is described as a slim black male in his 30s with medium complexion and dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and a glove on his right hand, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 5th Precinct at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.