Lawrence Tech University suspends travel due to coronavirus concerns

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Lawrence Tech has suspended travel to countries deemed a Level 2 or Level 3 risk of COVID-19 as defined by the CDC, including China, Japan, Iran, Italy, and South Korea.

LTU released this statement early Monday mornning -

Lawrence Technological University’s commitment to the health and safety of its community has led the University to cancel all university-sponsored travel to countries the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identifies as Level 2 or 3 risks for coronavirus.

Countries identified as Level 2 or 3 include Italy, Japan, Iran, South Korea and China. If additional countries are identified, Lawrence Tech will notify the campus community.

As spring break approaches with the evolving spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the University recommended the following precautions to students, faculty, and staff staying in the Detroit area, traveling within the United States, or traveling abroad: :

Keep your immunizations up to date, including an annual flu shot

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Stay home when you are sick

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe

Wash your hands often with soap and water following the CDC’s handwashing guidelines (https://www.cdc.gov/handwashing/)

For those who feel that they have been exposed to coronavirus or are at risk, the CDC advises that individuals call ahead and notify their health care provider of your symptoms and recent travel history. Contact with others should be avoided until a health care provider has provided an evaluation.

Wayne State University and the University of Michigan made similar announcements last week.