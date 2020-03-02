Man to walk across Michigan to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Just one look at Jack Huffman and you can tell he’s a rad guy.

Back in December, he played a big part in taking down a suspect that was on the run in Royal Oak.

Instead of keeping tabs on crime, he’s turning his focus to charity.

“They’re already donating. We’ve already reached over $1,000," Huffman said. "Looking to hit a goal of $10,000 before the end of that walk.”

Huffman is walking across Michigan from South Haven to Port Huron.

“It’s 275 miles,” Huffman said. “And I’m going to do it in 100 hours.”

As a St. Jude Hero, Huffman is raising money by walking his way across the state of Michigan. Somewhat of a small task compared to his cross-country trip that took place literally a year ago.

“Last year, I walked across the United States from Newport Beach, California to Tybee Island, Georgia in 79 days,” Huffman said.

That’s more than 2,400 miles. He’s hoping his new journey will make a difference in the lives of so many little ones who are on a journey of their own.

“I have got to do it for the kids," Huffman said. “They’ll inspire me a lot to keep going. I’ll have no problem with the amount of pain that I’m going through if I think of them and keep going.”

You can donate to Huffman’s fundraiser here.