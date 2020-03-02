Man to walk across Michigan to raise money for St. Jude

Back in December, he played a big part in taking down a suspect that was on the run in Royal Oak. But now, instead of keeping tabs on crime, he’s turning his focus on charity.

One look at Jack Huffman and you can tell he’s a radical dude. As a St. Jude hero, Huffman will now be raising money by walking his way across the state of Michigan.

Huffman will be walking from South Haven to Port Huron. It’s 275 and he said he’s going to do it in 100 hours.

“We’ve already reached over $1,000 (in donations). Looking to hit a goal of $10,000 before the end of that walk,” he said.

Somewhat of a small task compared to his cross-country trip that took place literally a year ago this week.

“Last year I walked the United States from Newport Beach, California to Tybee Island, Georgia in 79 days,” he said.

Hopefully his journey will make a difference in the lives of so many little ones who are on a journey of their own.

“Gotta do it for the kids. They inspire me a lot to keep going. I’ll have no problem with the amount of pain that I’m going through if I think of them and keep going," Huffman said.