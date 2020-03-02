Warren police holding recruitment open house

WARREN, Mich. – Warren police will be hosting a recruitment open house Sunday, March 8 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

The open house is open to anyone enrolled in a police academy, MCOLES Certifiable and current police officers.

The purpose of the event is to “inform you about the Warren Police Department, and give you a chance to ask us questions about employment with the Warren PD,” according to a press release.

Open house schedule is as follows:

2 p.m. until 3 p.m.: Meet & Greet with Commissioner Dwyer, Deputy Commissioner Ahrens, Lt. Reichling (FTO & Training LT), CPL Nicholas (Recruiting), Mike Sauger (Union President)

3 p.m. – 4 p.m.: Informational presentation for upcoming Police Officer opportunities and Q & A with Command Staff, FTO/Training Lieutenant, Recruiting Corporal, and President of the Police Union

4 p.m. – 5 p.m.: Building tour, vehicles and equipment will be available to view, K-9 Officer, and Road Patrol Officer available for questions.

If you have any questions, contact Corporal Nicholas at 586-574-4763.