WDIV, Graham Media Group Commit Major Resources to the U.S. Census Count

Graham Media Group, WDIV’s parent company, announced that it will be dedicating multi-platform resources to inform its communities about the importance of the 2020 census. Every person living in the United States must be counted, so that federal dollars for schools, health care and infrastructure can be allocated where they’re needed most. The census also apportions political influence, determining the number of U.S. Congressional districts in each state.

Graham Media Group’s seven stations will produce more than 100 local news stories about the importance of the census, dedicate 20 million ad impressions across all websites, commit to a robust PSA schedule, staff informational phone banks and web chats, and air station editorials to make sure our communities are counted. The stations will also end each of their newscasts for 90 days with a census message.

“The U.S. Census is a snapshot of America and for us, the states and regions we serve. Undercounting means fewer resources and lasting implications. This daunting task needs the communication champions and Graham Media Group is committed to the cause,” said Emily Barr, CEO and President. “Misinformation campaigns can really do damage to communities. It is our duty as local broadcasters to be the beacon of information for what is real and verified during this national population survey.”

Graham Media Group is already raising awareness that the census is coming and will ramp up frequency and variety of messages as the census opens in mid-March. Efforts to educate people, fight misinformation and encourage participation will continue throughout the count window, which ends in late July.

Census data is also how communities draw investment from companies large and small. Neighborhoods are more likely to attract the retail outlets and services they need when businesses are basing their decisions on accurate census data.

Many Graham Media Group markets are vulnerable to being under-counted, due to technology barriers and sizable populations worried about their families’ privacy issues.

“Detroit has been designated the most hard-to-count city in the country,” continued Barr. “We also have several stations in Texas and Florida which have large immigrant populations. It is our responsibility to serve our communities by spreading the word about the benefits of being counted and lessening the very real fears that many citizens have.”