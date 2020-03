Published: March 2, 2020, 6:03 am Updated: March 2, 2020, 6:10 am

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle early Monday morning in Shelby Township.

It happened on Hall Road near Hayes Road. The westbound lanes of Hall Road are closed. Hayes Road is closed north of Hall Road.

Police said the driver involved did stop and is cooperating in the investigation.