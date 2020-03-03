Bump, don’t shake -- Rep. Debbie Dingell offers tips for preventing spread of illnesses amid coronavirus outbreak

DETROIT – Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell is reminding residents to be diligent in their efforts to prevent the spread of illnesses, including colds, the flu and coronavirus.

Instead of shaking hands, bump fists to help keep from passing on germs or picking up germs from someone else. Also, don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth. If you sneeze or cough, cover it with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

RELATED: Michigan activates Emergency Operations Center to track, manage potential coronavirus cases

Be sure to clean and disinfect surfaces and objects around you with a spray or wipe, and wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Also, follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s tips for using a face mask to prevent the spread of the flu.

Dingell also noted that people need to be diligent instead of panicking or being fearful. Make sure you are only getting information about coronavirus from a trusted source.