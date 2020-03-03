36ºF

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- March 3, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Super Tuesday watch guide

The Democratic presidential candidates are racing toward the biggest day on the primary calendar, when 14 states vote on Super Tuesday. It’s the day when the primary moves from retail to wholesale. Here’s what to watch for today.

Warren, Gabbard campaigning in Detroit

Meanwhile, Michigan’s Primary Election is just a week away -- Tuesday, March 10. Senator Elizabeth Warren and Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard are campaigning tonight in Detroit. The Democratic presidential candidates both are scheduled to appear at Eastern Market. The event begins at 7 p.m.

Tornado hits downtown Nashville, at least 7 die

Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding at least 40 buildings and killing at least 7 people. One of the twisters caused severe damage in downtown Nashville.

Weather: Mild with some scattered showers

Roux: The morning and early afternoon will be dry, but a weak disturbance crossing the state late this afternoon will trigger some scattered, light rain showers. Here’s the rest of today’s forecast, including what to expect tonight.

