ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- March 3, 2020

Super Tuesday watch guide
The Democratic presidential candidates are racing toward the biggest day on the primary calendar, when 14 states vote on Super Tuesday. It’s the day when the primary moves from retail to wholesale. Here’s what to watch for today.
Warren, Gabbard campaigning in Detroit
Meanwhile, Michigan’s Primary Election is just a week away -- Tuesday, March 10. Senator Elizabeth Warren and Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard are campaigning tonight in Detroit. The Democratic presidential candidates both are scheduled to appear at Eastern Market. The event begins at 7 p.m.
Tornado hits downtown Nashville, at least 7 die
Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding at least 40 buildings and killing at least 7 people. One of the twisters caused severe damage in downtown Nashville.
Weather: Mild with some scattered showers
Roux: The morning and early afternoon will be dry, but a weak disturbance crossing the state late this afternoon will trigger some scattered, light rain showers. Here’s the rest of today’s forecast, including what to expect tonight.
More Local News Headlines
- Southbound I-275 closed after man struck, killed while changing tire
- Man also found killed in Sterling Heights home where woman was first found dead
- Report exposes cop shoots another during party at Knights of Columbus in Livonia
- Rochester teacher accused of sex with students to be sentenced
- What your 2020 Michigan primary election ballot will look like on March 10
National and International Headlines
- Virus alarms sound worldwide, but China sees crisis ebbing
- More testing sheds light on how virus is spreading in US
Sports Headlines
- Does anybody want to win the Detroit Tigers’ starting third base job?
- Check out the full schedule for Detroit City FC’s inaugural women’s season
