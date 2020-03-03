32ºF

Detroit police pull out of task force with DEA over Kenyel Brown serial killer case

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is pulling out of a task force with the DEA over the case surrounding a man who was accused of killing six people.

Detroit police Chief James Craig said there is a breach of trust between his department and the federal agency. He said the DEA is refusing to admit they used Kenyel Brown as a an informant.

Brown died last week, days after shooting himself in the head as officers had him cornered in an Oak Park neighborhood.

