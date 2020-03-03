Here’s how to get tickets to 2020 Detroit City FC men’s and women’s games

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – The first home game of Detroit City Football Club’s first professional men’s season kicks off March 21.

Single game tickets for both the men’s games and the inaugural women’s season are now on sale. View the men’s schedule here and the women’s schedule here.

Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at Keyworth Stadium the day of matches.

WATCH: A look inside Keyworth Stadium before Detroit City FC renovations began

The team also introduced four-match plans this season. The four-match plan includes tickets to four men’s and women’s matches for $32.

There is also a family bundle, which provides four match tickets and four food and drink vouchers for $75.

