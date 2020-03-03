Man breaks into ex-girlfriend’s Lapeer County house to take vehicle, later crashes it during police chase

ELBA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Authorities said a man broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house in Lapeer County early Monday, took the couple’s shared vehicle and later crashed it.

The 37-year-old man is accused of breaking into the home on Georgia Drive in Elba Township at 3:34 a.m. He used to live there but moved out last fall when the pair broke up.

He attempted to take his 37-year-old ex-girlfriend’s purse, which had the keys to a 2015 White Dodge Journey inside. Officials said there was a physical altercation that started in the house and continued into the driveway.

The man is accused of hitting the garage then dragging the woman alongside the vehicle for a distance before leaving. She suffered minor injuries and did not want medical treatment.

Authorities said the vehicle was registered to both the man and woman so it was not listed as stolen, but the man had a warrant for his arrest.

The woman told authorities that the man broke into the house alone but when he left the scene, there was a 36-year-old woman from Mount Morris with him.

When deputies learned the man may be in Flint, they informed Flint police. Authorities said there was a pursuit that ended with a crash.

Officials said the man ran a red light at W. Stewart Avenue and Cilo Road during the chase and crashed into a Jeep. The driver of the Jeep is in critical condition.

The man and his passenger, who officials say is a parole absconder, both were treated for minor injuries. They are now in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Jason Cate at 810-237-6808.