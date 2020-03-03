Michigan State Police track fleeing man 6 miles through snow before arrest

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan State Police troopers followed a man about six miles through the snow after he fled on foot at a rest stop in Wexford County.

Troopers from the Cadillac Post tried to stop a driver around 11 p.m. Friday on northbound U.S. 131 near M-115 for an equipment violation, according to authorities.

Justin David Atkins, 20, of Jackson, pulled the car into the Clam Lake Rest Area and stopped on the far side of a semi truck, police said.

Atkins got out of his car and fled on foot, with troopers giving chase, officials said. He was tracked for about six miles through the snow and spotted at the Beacon and Bridge gas station on M-115, according to police.

Atkins was arrested after a foot pursuit, officers said.

Police said Atkins had alcohol in his system, a suspended license and no insurance on his vehicle.

He was arraigned at 84th District Court in Wexford County on charges of felony fleeing and eluding and misdemeanor operating while license suspended. The felony is punishable by up to two years in prison and the misdemeanor is punishable by up to 93 days in jail, police said.

Atkins is being held at the Wexford County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.