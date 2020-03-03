‘Please don’t shoot me’: Caller claiming to be child reports false barricaded gunman situation in Lapeer County

MAYFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A caller who said they were a 12-year-old girl pulled a swatting prank Saturday in Lapeer County by reporting a fake barricaded gunman situation, authorities said.

According to the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office, the caller said her uncle was inside a home in Mayfield Township with a long gun at 4:23 a.m. The caller identified the man, who is the registered homeowner, by name, officials said. She told authorities the man was threatening to shoot people.

The caller was also crying and screaming, “Please don’t shoot me,” authorities said. The person taking the girl’s call said they heard loud bangs at 4:33 a.m. then the caller said, “Please don’t shoot me again.”

Deputies surrounded the home but did not see activity.

They said they called the homeowner at 4:42 a.m. He told authorities he and his wife were asleep. They came outside and were cooperative.

Authorities said the call was a false report. If the caller is identified, they will be punished, officials said.