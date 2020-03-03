Warren Crime Commissioner charged with embezzling money from another law enforcement agency

WARREN, Mich. – A mayoral appointee to Warren’s Crime Commission has been charged with stealing from another law enforcement organization.

Joe Minano was arraigned on embezzlement of less than $20,000 in Center Line’s 37th District Court on Monday.

In addition to serving on Warren’s Crime Commission, he was the treasurer of the . He stepped down from that position in January and sources say the books he left behind were a mess.

After an audit, it was discovered more than $9,000 was missing. Minano has admitted to police he took the cash to help with some financial problems.

He was very liked in the reserves and the discovery has been upsetting to the group which does considerable charity work.