All-electric Ford Transit debuts for 2022 model year

DEARBORN, Mich. – Ford is debuting an all-electric model of the Transit for the 2022 model year.

The electric model is part of Ford’s initiative to help businesses achieve sustainability and to help with air and noise levels in the city.

“Commercial vehicles are a critical component to our big bet on electrification,” said Jim Farley, chief operating officer, Ford Motor Company in a statement. “As leaders in this space, we are accelerating our plans to create solutions that help businesses run better, starting with our all-electric Transit and F-150. This Ford Transit isn’t just about creating an electric drive train, it’s about designing and developing a digital product that propels fleets forward.”

The all-electric Transit is equipped with high-speed data and cloud-based services to offer new ways to optimize fleet performance.

Technology featured in the new Transit includes:

Ford Telematics to collect and leverage insightful data

FordPass Connect modem featuring a 4G LTE WiFi hotpot with connectivity for up to 10 devices

Ford Data Services tools including live map GPS tracking, geo-fencing and vehicle diagnostics

Ford Driver Assist technologies including Pre-Collision Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Post-Collision braking, Lane-Keeping System and auto high-beam headlamps

It will offer customers a variety of configurations, including cargo van, chassis cab, three roof heights and three body lengths.

The new all-electric transit is part of Ford’s $11.5 billion investment in electrification through 2022.

An all-electric F-150 was announced earlier this year and an all-electric Mustang March-E is expected later this year.

